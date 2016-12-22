Amber Pasztor’s first mental competency exam done, second exam scheduled

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): The results are in. We just can’t see them.

The results of the first mental competency exam for Amber Pasztor were filed in Elkhart Circuit Court. Now a second and final test has been scheduled, according to the Elkhart Truth.

Dr. LaRissa Chism-Diggs of Oaklawn Hospital in Elkhart conducted the exam on Pasztor on Nov. 25. She filed the results Wednesday. The court has sealed the document, so the public can’t see the results.

Dr. George Parker of IU Heath Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis will conduct the second exam in his office on Jan. 16. Following that exam, the judge in the case will determine whether Pasztor can continue with her case or not. If the doctors offer conflicting information, a third exam could be ordered.

Elkhart County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Vicki Becker warned earlier this year that the case could be delayed by months or years. That’s because Pasztor could require mental health treatment before the case can continue.

Pasztor admitted to Elkhart police she kidnapped 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor on September 26th from their grandparent’s home, drove them to Elkhart, and smothered them.

She also reportedly admitted to murdering Frank Macomber, her neighbor, and stealing his car before kidnapping the children. She has not yet been formally charged in his death.