1 person dead after Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A person is dead after a crash in Fort Wayne on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12 p.m. Wednesday, a car was going south on Lima Road, ran a red light and crashed into a car that was making a left hand turn onto Progress Road, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A woman was pinned inside a car and had to be extricated. She was hospitalized, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Four other people involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries. The man who was driving the vehicle that cause the crash was taken to a local hospital where he was required to have blood drawn.

The intersection was closed down for a period of time on Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation.