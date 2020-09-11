Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Friday that they have a new baby giraffe.

The female reticulated giraffe calf was born on Friday, Sept. 4. The mother and baby will be behind the scenes for a few weeks before they are introduced with the rest of the herd, possibly making an appearance for guests in October.

The zoo now has seven reticulated giraffe: five females and two males.

The new giraffe does not have a name yet. You can help name the new giraffe by watching for updates on the zoo’s Facebook page.