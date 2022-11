FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the loss of giraffe Zuri.

Zuri was 33 years old and was the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States when she passed on Friday. She was born on Dec. 6, 1988 and joined the zoo in 1989.

Zuri was showing signs of abdominal pain and a decreased appetite earlier in the week and received treatments for several days before her symptoms worsened.

She greeted more than 17 million guests during her time at the zoo.