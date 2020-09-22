Zoo announces new executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Rick Schuiteman as the new executive director on Tuesday.

The zoo says Schuiteman has more than 30 years of experience from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, working in the areas of park operations, entertainment, guest services and park development.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” Schuiteman said. “From the moment I visited the Zoo, I knew it was a perfect fit for me. It’s an intimate zoo with natural animal exhibits, amazing guest service, passionate staff and volunteers, and the animal care is exceptional. All the things that make it a world class Zoo. I knew I had to be a part of this team!”

Previously, he served in a role working on branding, messaging and the visual experience for SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and the Busch Garden parks. Prior to that, he was the vice president at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The zoo is open daily this year through Oct. 31.