1. News or Snooze:

-New WNBA CBA involves higher pay

-Trade season is OFFICIALLY here. 2 of them this past week.

-Steph back March 1st?

2. Zion is Back!

3. Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball?

4. Kyrie Drama

5. Top 5 1-on-1 players

Subscribe to The Strictly Basketball Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.