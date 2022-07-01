Zimmer Biomet Forms Nonprofit To Address Health Disparities

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO):

One of Northern Indiana’s biggest medical manufacturers has created a new non-profit interest. Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has created an independent nonprofit organization for Movement is Life Inc., a multi-disciplinary coalition established by the company in 2010. Zimmer says the nonprofit will continue to focus on the coalition’s mission, which aims to reduce musculoskeletal health disparities among women, racial and ethnic minorities and women living in rural communities. According to Inside Indiana Business, the nonprofit is expected to continue to raise awareness of the impact of disparities on chronic disease management and quality of life. Zimmer says the organization will offer programs focused on early intervention, education, behavior change and advocacy. Keri Mattox, Zimmer’s chief communications and administration officer, says the nonprofit status will allow the organization to expand partnerships and develop new relationships.