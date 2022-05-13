Zent Family Murder Trial Is Underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Day two of testimony in the trial for 21-year-old Cohen Hancz Barron began Thursday morning. Barron is charged with four counts of murder, as he is accused of killing 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent and her sons, Carter Matthew Zent, 5, and Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and daughter, Aubree Christine Zent, 2 at a home on Gay Street on June 2, 2021. Prosecutors believe it was in the early morning hours that Barron stabbed and killed Sarah Zent and three of her children as they were all found in the same bedroom. According to our partners in news at ABC21, testimony is set to continue as the trial is scheduled to take two weeks. Courtroom officials say there’s no telling whether the prosecution and defense will need that entire time to present their evidence. The prosecution is seeking life without parole if Barron is convicted.