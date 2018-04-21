YWCA Northeast Indiana accepting nominations for Peggy Hobbs Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YWCA Northeast Indiana is accepting nominations for the Peggy Hobbs Award.

The award’s purpose is “to honor a woman of outstanding personal development, achievement and dedication as a volunteer.”

To be eligible for the award, the nominee should demonstrate value for diversity and support the YWCA mission of “Eliminating Racism…Empowering Women”, achievement as a volunteer, dedication to the volunteer arena and personal development.

The award was named after Peggy Hobbs, who established the YWCA domestic violence shelter.

Nominations are due by May 1, 2018, for women living in Allen, Wells, Noble, Whitley, DeKalb and Huntington counties. For a nomination form, contact Anna Thompson at athompson@ywcaerew.org.

The award will be presented at the YWCA’s Annual Meeting on May 21.