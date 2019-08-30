Youth coach found guilty of rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former youth football coach has been found guilty of rape and sexual battery.

An Allen County Jury found 32-year-old Marvin Davis guilty yesterday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Davis was a volunteer football coach for Metro in 2016 and 2017.

He was accused of raping the sister of one of his players in July 2018; the girl managed to escape the home, with the condom he used, afterward. Davis told police the sex had been consensual.

He was also described as “animated and agitated” in court this week, and prosecutors said he appeared to act like a threat to the victim’s family by positioning himself near them and the jury.