You’re invited to take favorite Fort Wayne places survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area residents are being asked to take an online survey about their favorite places in Fort Wayne.

The survey is part of the Public Space / Public Life project, which is being led by Gehl, an architectural design firm. Gehl is working with the City of Fort Wayne to analyze how residents and visitors utilize downtown. The goal is to be able to determine the amenities locals enjoy most, like social activities, parks of coffee shops.

The survey will also ask questions about what makes each place so attractive and the survey will give you the opportunity to make recommendations. For example, suggestions could include everything from more seating and lighting to bike lanes and public art. The end goal of the project is to create a place that is memorable, enjoyable and accessible for residents and visitors.

To take the survey, click here.