You’re getting money back from the BMV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has settled a class-action suit over 13 years of overcharges. In total the bureau will issue 62-million dollars in credits.

You’ll see the credits on your next transaction, or you’ll be sent a check if that’s what you want.

This is the third and apparently final round of refunds and the second to be issued to settle a lawsuit. Attorney Irwin Levin says just about anyone who registered a vehicle or got a license between 2002 and 2014 will receive a refund — he says you can expect anywhere from one to 50 dollars, depending on how many transactions you had and what kind.

For charges before 2006, you’ll need to fill out a form on the BMV website. More recent overcharges will show up automatically as credits to your account.

The BMV has blamed the overcharges — as well as undercharges in some cases — on a web of confusing or contradictory laws. Legislators overhauled the whole fee structure last year. Levin says that’s no excuse. He says testimony in the lawsuit revealed BMV officials became aware of the errors early on, and didn’t do anything about it.