Young Scholars Academy Announces New Executive Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Young Scholars Academy officials announced Tuesday Morning that Michelle Chambers will take on the role of Executive Director for the intensive academic enrichment program for students across Northeast Indiana who aspire to attend college. The Young Scholars Academy connects students with the experiences necessary to find the college that best fits their aspirations and talents. In addition, YSA has begun joint ventures with both Purdue Fort Wayne and Canterbury School to further its mission to help motivated students achieve their educational goals.