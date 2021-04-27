Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farm Market opens this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market will be returning to Barr Street in the heart of downtown this summer.

The market will open at 9:00 AM and run through 1:00 PM every Saturday beginning this Saturday, May 1 through the end of September.

A new feature is “Brunch on Barr” will be just south of the market and will include food trucks and alcohol vendors. Live music will also return as part of the experience for the 17th year.

The YLNI Farm Market has twice been voted “Best Farm Market” by readers of the Fort Wayne Newspapers.