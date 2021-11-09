Young calls for less political “tribalism”

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young says we all need to lower the temperature of political debates.

In an address to the Economic Club of Indiana yesterday, Young warned that resentment has curdled into an increased political “tribalism,” in which both parties have given up on even trying to listen or appeal to voters on the other side.

“The great attraction to tribal politics is it involves very little thought to participate,” Young said. “All you have to know is what side you’re on. That’s it.”

Young said it’s time to “shout less and listen more,” even to those you disagree with. He also warned the American tradition of self-government is at risk from a rise in people isolating and not interacting with their communities as much, which has mixed with other forces — globalization, the tech revolution, the rise of China, the declining rural population — to leave many parts of the country feeling resentful of what they view as a “rigged” system.