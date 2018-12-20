Young brothers watch ‘Home Alone’ – while they’re home alone

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP): Police in Delaware County say they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching “Home Alone” while their mother was away at work.

Muncie police say the boys’ mom, 25-year-old Taylor Cumings, said she couldn’t find a sitter so she told the older son to stay home from school with the younger sibling Tuesday.

Police got an anonymous tip about the situation and found the youngsters, who were reportedly scared and called a relative when police showed up. The Star Press reports that she was arrested on a charge of neglect.

In the 1990 film “Home Alone,” a boy is accidentally left behind while his family goes on a Christmas vacation.