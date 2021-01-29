You Tell Me: Impeachment or Paycheck

On this week’s edition of You Tell Me as heard on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” host Kayla Blakeslee discusses the dilemma going on in Washington, D.C. at the moment in regards to many lawmakers devoting their focus on the second impeachment of Former President Donald J. Trump rather than figuring out a better plan to get many Americans back to work and their next round of stimulus checks. All of this surrounding a near record number of Executive Orders that have been signed during President Joe Biden’s first week in office.

