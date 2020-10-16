You Tell Me: Governor Whitmer Turning Red

The COVID-19 lockdowns in the state of Michigan have been some of the most strict throughout the entire country, so much so that the residents in the Great Lakes state have begun to revolt and protest in many ways. So much so that as the longer the lockdowns have gone on, the more strict Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made life within the state.

In today’s edition of “You Tell Me” Kayla weighs in on how the handling of the pandemic in Michigan may affect voters within the state when it comes to the election next month.

