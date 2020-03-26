YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne steps up to the COVID-19 challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Covid-19 pandemic has effectively disrupted life across the country and around the world. Fort Wayne’s YMCA has risen to the challenge, despite closing facilities prior to Governor Eric Holcomb issuing a stay at home order this week.

On Monday of this week, the Y opened three emergency childcare sites for healthcare workers and EMT’s. Any healthcare worker in the community can call (260) 449-8474 between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM for a referral to one of the locations.

The Y has also launched a “grab & go” dinner program out of the Renaissance Point YMCA on Monday. Meals are available for pickup at the Y and others are being delivered to local neighborhoods for those with transportation challenges. 350 meals were served the first day.

“Operation Lifting Spirits” has been launched, which is an effort by the YMCA Staff to make contact with older members who may be missing social interaction because the Y is closed.

The YMCA Youth Service Bureau is operational via telephone and video to hold truancy hearings, mentor teens and and run SafePlace, which is the 24/7 crisis intervention program for youth who need immediate shelter. The Y staff are also supplying meals to vulnerable youth in Y programs.

The YMCA hopes that facilities will be able to re-open on April 13.