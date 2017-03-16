YMCA grant request denied by CIB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Capital Improvement Board has rejected a request for $1-million for the Fort Wayne YMCA.

The Y requested the money for construction of its Jackson R. Lehman branch, which is currently under construction. So far the agency has raised $8.5-million of the $14.8-million needed for the project.

The Journal Gazette reports the grant proposal was denied because it didn’t fit the CIB’s guidelines, as they choose to fund projects that wouldn’t even get off the ground otherwise.

It’s strike two for the Y, which also failed in a bid for $3-million from the Fort Wayne Legacy Fund in 2016.