YLNI Farmers Market set for May 16th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now have an idea of what the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana’s Farmers Market will look like when it returns in two weeks.

Though it was considered an essential entity, organizers with the YLNI had delayed the Market’s opening by two weeks to the 16th due to COVID-19 concerns. Now organizers have released a summary of modifications they’ve made to make the shopping experience safe:

“We are so excited and relieved to not only get our local small business vendors back to work serving the community but also to provide local products back into the hands of Northeast Indiana residents,” said Ashley Adams-Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager. “These modifications are temporary and will be fluid depending on where we find ourselves in the upcoming weeks. We look forward to providing the full experience of our YLNI Farmers Market when the time allows.”

You can find the full list of changes below.

· The layout of the market has changed, and vendors will be back to back down Barr and Berry Streets.

· Vendors will be “grabbing their own products” behind their booths to customers lower contact with customers.

· Foot traffic will be placed in a “one-way” flow to encourage zero lines at booths and tents, and increase the ability to stay the appropriate distances from others as directed by Phase 2 Guidelines.

· Face masks will be encouraged but not required for vendors and patrons throughout Phase 2 in line with the Governor’s Phase 2 guidelines.

· Strategic placement of hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the YLNI Farmers Market Footprint.

· There will be delivery and pickup options through local delivery services if “at-risk” or those who wish to isolate from the market would like to have local goods from vendors.

· The History Center will be open for restroom facilities.

The Farmer’s Market will be held at 302 E. Berry Street, Saturdays May 16th through September 26th, from 9 am to 1 pm.