YLNI Farmers Market announces Wednesday evening market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market is partnering with the History Center to host a Wednesday evening market this year.

The Wednesday Market will be held in the courtyard of the History Center located at 302 E. Berry Street. The market will be open every Wednesday starting June 7th and will run through August 30th, 2023.

Those visiting the market can shop from a variety of vendors, listen to local musicians, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks.

Market Manager, Ashley Wagner said, “There’s no better place to be on a Saturday morning than at the YLNI Farmers Market, and now you can take in that same atmosphere, but on a smaller scale during the week.” “The courtyard under the awnings of the History Center carries so much history. It’s an honor to be a part of it.”