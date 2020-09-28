Wrong-way US 30 crash kills one

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that happened last night in Van Wert County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to US 30 just west of Convoy Rd. at about 8:30 pm after the driver of a 2018 Honda Fit went eastbound in the westbound lanes, hitting a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by 25-year-old Luck Schimmoeller head-on.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.

The driver of the Honda was declared dead at the scene, while Schimmoeller and his passenger were both seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the case.