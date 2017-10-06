WOWO’s Pat Miller to receive Right to Life award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO Radio’s own Pat Miller will be awarded the Daniel Award for pro-life commitment at this year’s Allen County Right to Life’s Annual Banquet.

The banquet will be held Monday, Oct. 9, at Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center and will feature Melissa Ohden, a saline abortion survivor and author, as the keynote speaker.

The Daniel Award is given each year to someone in the public sector to recognize extraordinary efforts to stand for life. Previous recipients include Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, Indiana Rep. Casey Cox, Indiana Senate Pro Tem David Long, U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman and Vice President Mike Pence.

Miller has a long history of supporting the pro-life movement, and frequently discusses abortion legislation and pro-life events on his radio show, the Pat Miller Program. He has also emceed pro-life banquets and other events throughout Northeast Indiana.

“We are grateful to honor Pat with this award to thank him for tirelessly sharing his good name, career and time to save unborn boys and girls,” said Cathie Humbarger, Executive Director of Allen County Right to Life in a press release. “There is no way to know how many babies’ lives have been spared as a result of Pat’s voice in the public square. Pat is a friend we can always depend on in the pro-life movement.”

Tickets for the banquet are $30 per person or $300 for a table of 10. Find more information or registration details online or by calling (260) 471-1849.