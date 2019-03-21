WOWO’s Charly Butcher to be honored at BBB Torch Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana has announced the businesses, individuals and nonprofits receiving the organization’s 2019 Torch Awards, and a late WOWO broadcaster is on the list.

Longtime Fort Wayne radio icon Charly Butcher, who passed away last August, will be honored as the 2019 “Individual of Integrity” at the 14th Annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics Recognition Luncheon, which will take place on April 24, 11:30AM to 1:30PM, at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne.

“Charly’s commitment to this community and to giving marketplace ethics a voice in the morning has endeared many of us throughout the years,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB of Northern Indiana. “The BBB is an expert in recognizing and promoting trustworthy businesses and we believe it is essential to celebrate individuals who are role models of ethical practices. Charly always inspired his listeners to do better, which is why we are honoring him as our 2019 Individual of Integrity,” adds Stephens.

The 2019 Torch Awards Recipients are as follows:

2019 A+ Accredited Businesses of Integrity:

CertaPro Painters of Fort Wayne (Fort Wayne)

Corn Coast Comics (Huntington)

Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc. (PHP) (Fort Wayne)

Team Quality Services, Inc. (Auburn)

2019 Individual of Integrity:

Charly Butcher, WOWO Radio (Fort Wayne)

Additional award recipients include:

A Hope Center (Fort Wayne), Accredited Charity of Integrity

Cody Shipp and Tony Kramer, S&K MetalFab (Monroeville), Entrepreneurs of Integrity

Fort Wayne Citilink (Fort Wayne), Pillar of the Community

The Torch Awards highlight the excellent marketplace ethics practiced by the honorees. All award winners demonstrated a high level of trust among their team members, their customers, and their communities.