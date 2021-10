FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Make some room on the trophy case.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association held its annual “Spectrum” Awards Wednesday in Carmel and named WOWO the 2021 Radio Station of the Year for Radio Market 1, which includes the Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and South Bend markets.

WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee also won the Best Investigative Reporting award for her “Blakeslee at the Border” series.

Click here to watch the full awards ceremony and see the full list of finalists.