WOWO to re-broadcast Komets Thanksgiving Night game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): WOWO 1190AM and 107.5FM will re-broadcast last season’s Thanksgiving night Fort Wayne Komets game versus Wheeling from 6pm to 9pm this Thursday. The broadcast will also help promote WOWO Penny Pitch and feature classic calls from WOWO and Komets legend Bob Chase.

The traditional Thanksgiving night game was named the “Bob Chase Memorial Game” after the Komets legendary broadcaster’s passing on Thanksgiving 2016. Last season the Komets wore special Bob Chase themed jerseys to commemorate the night.

“The Komets are pleased to be on the WOWO airwaves Thanksgiving night as we replay last year’s Bob Chase Memorial Game from the Coliseum,” said Komet President Michael Franke. “Not having a Thanksgiving night game this year is difficult for the Komet organization, our great fans, the coaches, players, and staff. We hope that Komet fans will tune in to the game on WOWO and help out this year’s Penny Pitch fund drive, much like they do each and every year. If you are able, please help out this year’s Penny Pitch 2020 recipient, Crosswinds Counseling, and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving!”

The Komets first played on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1952, with the Komets falling to Cincinnati 3-2. The Komets defeated Louisville 6-1 on November 26th, 1959 to start a steak of 60 straight Thanksgiving night games at the Coliseum. The Komets are 59-36-17-2 on Thanksgiving night at home.

DONATE TO PENNY PITCH

