WOWO to re-air Charly Butcher’s “Christmas Carol” production

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne radio legend we lost earlier this year will be heard on WOWO once again this Christmas Eve.

Charly Butcher passed away in August at the age of 61. One of his favorite yearly projects was a radio dramatization of Charles Dickens’ famous work A Christmas Carol.

WOWO will be rebroadcasting the 2017 edition of the program – Butcher’s last time working on it – on Christmas Eve at both 8am and 10pm. You can listen live on 1190AM/107.5FM or through this link.

You can also download the production in its entirety by visiting the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast page on Audioboom.com.