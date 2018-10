FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penny Pitch 2018 is right around the corner, and WOWO is gearing up to announce this year’s recipients!

WOWO’s Pat Miller will make the announcement live during The Pat Miller Program on Friday, October 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Last year, WOWO raised more than $200,000 for Shepherd’s House.

RELATED: Penny Pitch