WOWO, Special Friends of Fort Wayne hold charity basketball game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A WOWO fundraiser for the Special Friends of Fort Wayne teamed up to raise money and burn some calories over the weekend.

A charity basketball game between the “WOWO Transmitters,” made up of staffers from the WOWO Newsroom and ESPN Fort Wayne, and the Easterseals Arc Raiders Special Olympics team raised more than $2,000 Friday night at Indiana Tech.

The Arc Raiders won, 70-62.

Find photos from the game here, and if you would like to still donate to the fundraiser, click here.