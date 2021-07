FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s time to “hoop it up” for a good cause.

Friday night, WOWO staffers will play in their eighth annual charity basketball game with the Special Friends of Fort Wayne to raise money for those with special needs in the Fort Wayne area.

The doors at the Schaefer Center Gym at Indiana Tech will open at 6pm, and the game starts at 6:30. A $5 donation per person is appreciated, and there will also be a silent auction and a bake sale.

Find full details here.