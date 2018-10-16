WOWO Program Director Kayla Blakeslee joins Fort Wayne’s Morning News as host

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Program and News Director Kayla Blakeslee will join Fort Wayne’s Morning News as the show’s host.

Kayla has served as WOWO’s Program Director for the past two years. During her earlier years at WOWO she served as the station’s News Director and afternoon anchor.

For a short period of time, she also worked as a multi-media specialist for the Ohio Department of Transportation and served at the pleasure of Governor John Kasich.

She is best known for spearheading WOWO’s 2017 Penny Pitch campaign benefiting the Shepherd’s House. The campaign garnered national attention and received a Service to America award from the National Association of Broadcasters. Kayla accepted the honor on behalf of the Penny Pitch campaign in Washington, D.C. in June of 2018.

Kayla will host Fort Wayne’s Morning News weekdays from 5AM-9AM. “When it came to finding the right person for the job, Kayla stood out for many reasons. She loves radio, she loves WOWO and she loves northeast Indiana,” says Federated Media Market Manager Jim Allgeier. “I am excited for WOWO’s future.”

She will be teamed up with longtime news anchor, Darrin Wright, WOWO Sports Director Mike Ragz and morning producer, Jay Prince. Together, they form Fort Wayne’s Morning News. “I know this role is not going to be easy, but I welcome the challenge. I hope to make Charly Butcher proud and continue in his footsteps when it comes to capturing the heartbeat of the community and sharing it with WOWO’s listeners,” says Kayla.

Kayla will join Fort Wayne’s Morning News and assume her role as host, Wednesday, October 16, 2018.