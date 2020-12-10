WOWO Penny Pitch underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This morning marks the beginning of WOWO’s 73rd annual Penny Pitch radiothon, as we work to raise money this year for Crosswinds Counseling of Fort Wayne.

The organization is looking to provide hundreds of hours of free counseling to northeast Indiana residents and their families. You can read more about Crosswinds Counseling and this year’s Penny Pitch effort here.

You can participate in our online auction or donate online, by texting the word PENNY to 46862, or by calling 260-918-2485 between 5am and 6pm Thursday and Friday.