FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Staff members of News/Talk 1190 WOWO and our fellow Federated Media radio stations will be participating once again in a charity basketball game to raise funds for the Special Friends of Fort Wayne.

The game, their 7th annual, will take place August 7th at 6:30pm on Court #1 at the Spiece Fieldhouse. Tickets are $5 at the door, alongside a bake sale and silent auction.