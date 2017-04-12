WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Strip club controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Just days after a man was shot and killed at the Bleu Diamond Showclub, the establishment is facing several violations. The club is being cited by the Indiana State Excise Police for consumption of alcoholic beverages when times unlawful, failure to clear bar service, being a public nuisance, allowing a minor to loiter and failure to maintain a high and fine reputation.

The citations could bring some trouble for the club owners as they are being sent to the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco for review.

Three others were injured in the Sunday morning shooting. However, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, controversy is surrounding a new strip club. City Council met Tuesday night to discuss Club 44. The establishment is planning to take the place of Stewies Gentlemen’s Club on Coldwater Road across the street from the Glenbrook Square mall.

“It’s kind of unique that something like this, (the Bleu Diamond shooting) happened at the same time we’re talking about why we don’t want them (strip clubs) in the first place,” said City Councilman Tom Didier.

City Council members discussed their disapproval of Club 44 opening. However, while talking with WOWO News, Didier said, there is not a lot of action that can be taken.

“From the legal standpoint there isn’t anything the City Council can do at this time.” However, Didier said, going forward, he would like to have better discussions as to where these kinds of clubs get established in the Summit City.

“We’re in the process of talking about what we can do in the future… it’s not healthy for the community as a whole.”