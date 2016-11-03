The WOWO Comics Cavalcade: Geek-Girl and Ghost Rider

This week, Darrin sits down with Sam Johnson, whose new title “Geek-Girl” launched this week.
We also learn something new and exciting about the version of Ghost Rider appearing in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Reach out on Twitter at @comicscavalcade with your reactions, questions, and suggestions!
