WOWO anchor again raising money for Children’s Miracle Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A WOWO news anchor is trying to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals this weekend through a unique charity.

Every year, fans of video games gather to play for 24 consecutive hours in an effort to raise money called “Extra Life,” which has raised more than $30-million for CMN hospitals since 2008. WOWO’s Darrin Wright is holding his marathon this Friday and Saturday, and live-streaming portions of it on the popular gaming website Twitch.

“It’s something I’m passionate about, not just because my family personally had to lean on a Children’s Miracle Network hospital when my sister was diagnosed with cancer back in 1995, but also because it sends a positive message in a world where we hear a whole lot more about the negative,” Wright says.

As he did last year, he’s playing to specifically raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, but adds that in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, his team has added a specific donation account for those who would like to help Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston as well.

“There will be prizes given out to random donors, like an NES Classic Edition video game console, gift cards, and movies, but really this is about helping sick kids get better. It’s a charity that exists solely to put itself out of business, which I think is pretty cool.”

You can donate to Darrin’s efforts here, or the Houston effort here.