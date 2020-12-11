WOWO 2020 Penny-Pitch concludes on a successful note – Thank you for 73 successful years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO’s 73rd annual Penny Pitch wrapped up at 6pm Friday, and raised a total of $70,725 for Crosswinds Counseling of Fort Wayne.

Thanks to the generosity of donors this year, hundreds of hours of no-cost counseling will be provided to residents of Northeast Indiana who are in need.

WOWO air personalities were joined for the two-day event at Sweetwater by volunteers for the area’s longest-running local fundraiser.

WOWO sincerely thanks our corporate sponsors, the businesses who donated items for the auction and provided matching funds, and of course – we thank you all of the generous donors who called, clicked or texted. Thank you for making a difference.