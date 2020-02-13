Workshop to Give the Scoop on Proper Manure Management

The Manure Management Workshop will teach livestock producers and farmers how to get the most out of manures as fertilizers, as well as to understand state laws and regulations on manure. The workshop will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST Feb. 27 at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2666 U.S. Highway 50, Loogootee.

Workshop speakers and topics include:

* Stephanie McLain, state soil health specialist, and Tony Bailey, conservation agronomist/state nutrient specialist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, will explore how manure can build and improve soil health.

* Ben Wicker, executive director, Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance, will talk about ways to improve manure and nutrient efficiency for crops.

* Greg Slipher, livestock specialist, Indiana Farm Bureau, will explain ways to be a good neighbor while utilizing and handling manure.

* Matt Pearson, fertilizer program administrator, Office of the Indiana State Chemist, will discuss current manure rules and regulations.

There is no cost to attend, but registration for meals and materials is required either online at https://2020manuremanagement.eventbrite.com or by calling the Martin County SWCD at 812-295-3149.

This workshop counts as one of three meetings required for private pesticide and fertilizer applicator (PARP) recertifications. The fee for PARP credit is $10, and attendees who want credit must bring their private applicator numbers and attend the entire program. Continuing credit hours for commercial applicators and 1.5 nutrient management and 1.0 soil and water management continuing education units for certified crop advisers will also be available.

This workshop is a partnership with Purdue Extension, the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, and the Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District, and is made financially possible through a grant from Perdue Farms.