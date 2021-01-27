Workshop to Focus on Seed Treatment Options

By
-

Purdue Extension will hold a virtual workshop designed to provide agribusiness professionals with the latest knowledge on seed treatment technologies, regulations and environmental impacts.

The free workshop, held via videoconference from 9-11 a.m. EST on Feb. 25, is geared toward seed treatment applicators and crop advisors.

Speakers and topics will include:

Darcy Telenko, Purdue plant pathologist, will speak about wet soils and their impact on seed fungicide treatments.

Christian Krupke, Purdue entomologist, will focus on seed treatment use and potential impacts on bees.

– Don Robison, Office of the Indiana State Chemist seed administrator, will update participants on Indiana seed treatment regulations.

– Norm Wagoner, KALO manager, will explore customized seed treatment technologies and industry trends.

Advance registration is required here.

The workshop qualifies as continuing credit hours for category 4 commercial seed treatment applicators and continuing education units for certified crop advisors.

For more information, contact Kenneth Eck, Purdue Extension – Dubois County, at kjeck@purdue.edu.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR