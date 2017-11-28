Work underway on Fort Wayne sidewalks project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work began Tuesday on a project to improve sidewalks in Fort Wayne neighborhoods.
Funding for the project comes from a 0.13 percent raise in the local income tax, which will provide $8.7 million in funding per year. Tax revenue will also go toward future phases of riverfront development.
Work is underway at Bluffton Road from south of Reservation Drive to Dunkelberg Road.
Sidewalk improvement projects planned for 2018 are as follows:
- Hessen Cassel Road from Oxford Street to Paulding Road
- Decatur Road from Gable Road to Hanna Street
- Winchester Road from Ardis Lane to Lower Huntington Road
- Stellhorn Road from Sirlin Drive to Maplecrest Road
- Reed Road from Stellhorn to St. Joe Center roads
- North Clinton Street from Colony Drive to Auburn Road
- St. Joe Center Road from Maplecrest Road to Arlington Elementary School
- St. Joe Center Road from Medical Protective Drive to Maplecrest Road