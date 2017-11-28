Work underway on Fort Wayne sidewalks project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work began Tuesday on a project to improve sidewalks in Fort Wayne neighborhoods.

Funding for the project comes from a 0.13 percent raise in the local income tax, which will provide $8.7 million in funding per year. Tax revenue will also go toward future phases of riverfront development.

RELATED: Mayor Tom Henry announces sidewalk and alley improvement projects

Work is underway at Bluffton Road from south of Reservation Drive to Dunkelberg Road.

Sidewalk improvement projects planned for 2018 are as follows: