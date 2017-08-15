FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne redevelopment project that’s been talked about for years is about to begin. Redevelopment work on The Landing begins this fall.

It’s now official because the Fort Wayne Redevelopment commission approved a $2.5-million loan to the Model Group, a developer from Cincinnati, two days ago.

The Group plans to pay that loan back using tax money generated by the project, which the News-Sentinel reports is expected to be about $300,000 a year.

The project on Columbia Street, which includes 60,000 square feet of commercial space in addition to possible streetscape improvements, will also be funded by the Regional Cities program, some tax credits, and the city’s Legacy Fund.

Construction should wrap up by spring in 2019.