Woodburn man accused of raping woman with toddler nearby

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Woodburn man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of raping a woman with a toddler close by over the weekend.

Taylor O’Reilly, 24, is facing charges including rape, two counts of felony domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim told police she was in the bathroom when O’Reilly opened the door and demanded sex. She told him no, but that’s when he allegedly choked her. The woman told police a toddler was awake near the bathroom.

Police say the victim suffered a broken blood vessel in her left eye, an apparent broken nose and had dried blood on her head.

O’Reilly has a hearing set for Thursday.