Woodburn fire station ‘baby box’ deemed safe

After several complaints had been sent in, an inspection was conducted on a baby box.

Yesterday, the Allen County Building Department deemed the Woodburn fire station’s “baby box” to be safe. The inspection was brought about after an anonymous phone call complaint last week, which was then followed up by a written complaint from a couple from Massachusetts.

Building Department Commissioner John Caywood says that when the box was installed, it did not have the required permits, but it now complies with appropriate county building code rules.