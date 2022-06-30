Wood named Lutheran Hospital CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Clyde Wood has been named the new CEO of Lutheran Hospital.

He will start in his new role on July 25.

Wood comes to Lutheran Health Network from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina. He also led Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, North Carolina as market CEO. Before that, he spent 10 years with Tennova Health in Tennessee leading three different hospitals.

Wood started his career as a physical therapist in Branson, Missouri. He also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1991-99.

He replaces Brady DuBois, who was named to the same role in Oct. 2019. Lutheran Health Network says he several weeks ago to pursue other opportunities and spend time with family.