FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two women had to be rescued Saturday after their car crashed into a ditch.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s water rescue team was called to Engle Road late Saturday night on reports of a car in the water.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the car was traveling westbound on Engle when it hit a guard rail. It then traveled off the roadway and went into a ditch.

Both women suffered minor injuries, and police report alcohol was a factor in the crash.