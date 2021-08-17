Woman’s fatal stabbing trial begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The trial of a Fort Wayne woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend is underway.

29-year-old Alisha Lampkin is accused of stabbing Tonisha Richardson to death at an apartment building on the northeast side of town back on February 25th, 2020.

According to the Journal Gazette, court records show she texted her ex to say she was going to slash Richardson’s tires, then arrived at the apartment and started knocking on the door, only to stab Richardson once she came outside.

Lampkin says she stabbed Richardson in self-defense.

The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.