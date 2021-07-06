Woman’s drowning death ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Decatur woman’s drowning death has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says Tiffany Ferris, 35, died due to the drowning. Her body was found at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on West Coliseum Boulevard back on May 10.

Terry Smith, Jr., 34, was arrested May 14 and is accused of staging the scene as a drug overdose. He had fled and was eventually caught in Muncie. He is charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal confinement in the case.

Smith is also charged with robbery and criminal confinement for an incident on May 10 at the Hawthorn Inn and Suites on Lima Road.