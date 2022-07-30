Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A hit and run early Saturday morning left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It started around 12:25 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Lima Road and Washington Center Road on a report that a pedestrian was struck.

Once officers arrived, they located an adult female who was lying on the ground and not responsive. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fatal traffic team and air support units were called out to investigate the scene. Investigators spoke with witnesses and looked for video surveillance footage to try and identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

The incident is ongoing by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.