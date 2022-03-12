Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in early morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that happened at 3:37 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Brooklyn Avenue. Initial information indicates that the vehicle was going northbound on Brooklyn Avenue when it exited the roadway near Nuttman Avenue. The vehicle then struck a guidewire and a sign on the west side of the road causing the vehicle to roll over which ejected the driver.

Emergency responders arrived and located an adult female with injuries and gave her aid on the scene. First responders transported her to an area hospital where she is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team closed the road during their investigation. The roadway has now been reopened. The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team.